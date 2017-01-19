Android Leftovers
How Android One could complete Google's grand Android plan
With the company's low-cost, closely controlled phone program reportedly coming to America, the missing piece of the puzzle may finally be apparent.
Google loses Android friends with Pixel exclusivity
Verizon Won't Complete Calls For Galaxy Note 7 Owners Who Refuse To Return The Flawed Device
Most of you recall that Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 suffered a bit of a problem with spontaneously combusting. That led to months of horrible press and an FAA ban on taking the device on airplanes. You might also recall that Samsung exponentially amplified its own PR disaster by then issuing a replacement phone that suffered from the exact same problem. Since then, carriers have been passing on a Samsung update that effectively bricks the device, preventing users from recharging the device. Most users have traded in the device for, you know, something that doesn't explode.
But there remain a few thousand Galaxy Note 7 owners that for whatever reason have chosen to ignore Samsung and the formal recall by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission. According to Verizon, there are still "thousands" of users on their network who continue to use the device, refusing to install the update that would render the device inoperable...
Best VPN for Android: Our 5 top choices
How to Maximize the Security on your Android Device
Nokia P1 Flagship Android Phone's Price Leaked; Rumoured to Be Launched at MWC 2017
ZUK Z2 Pro is being updated to Android 7.0 Nougat
These Samsung devices are getting the Android 7.0 Nougat update
Samsung starts rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat to Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge devices
These are the Samsung devices that will get Nougat next
Google reveals its stealthy moves to keep Android phones free from malware
Nextbit Robin with Android 7.1.1 appears on GFXBench
Nvidia Shield and the surprising resurgence of Android TV
Canonical Patches Nvidia Graphics Drivers Vulnerability in All Ubuntu Releases
It's time to update your Ubuntu Linux operating system if you have a Nvidia graphics card running the Nvidia Legacy 340 or 304 binary X.Org drivers provided on the official software repositories.
Long-term Embedded Linux Maintenance andd New Device From CompuLab
Games for GNU/Linux
Robolinux 8.7.1 Linux OS Is Out and It's Based on Debian GNU/Linux 8.7 "Jessie"
The developers of the Robolinux GNU/Linux distribution have announced today, January 18, 2017, the release and immediate availability of a new stable update based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie" operating system series. Still offering a free installer, the Robolinux 8.7.1 "Raptor" edition is now available for download with the usual Cinnamon, MATE 3D, Xfce 3D, and LXDE flavors. It's based on the recently released Debian GNU/Linux 8.7.1 "Jessie" operating system, which means that it ships with its newest Linux 3.16 kernel and over 170 bug fixes and security patches. The GRUB bootloader and login screens have been refreshed too.
