Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 20th of January 2017 10:16:40 AM

After informing Softpedia about the availability of the Linux AIO Ubuntu 16.10 and Linux AIO Ubuntu 14.04.5 Live DVDs, Željko Popivoda from the Linux AIO team is announcing the initial release of Linux AIO Ubuntu Mixture 2017.01.

What's Linux AIO Ubuntu Mixture 2017.01, you may wonder? Well, let us tell you that it's something special, something that you've never experienced before. If until now Linux AIO provided the community with unique Live ISO images containing the essential flavors of a single GNU/Linux distribution, this changes today.