New Debian Mans, 10 Reasons to Cinnamon, Anatomy of Linux
What is Linux? Blogger Locutus posted a series of articles going over the structure of Linux. From the kernel, modules, directories, to files he explained the "anatomy of Linux." David Both plugged Cinnamon over at OpenSource.com saying KDE Plasma was too unstable to use. He narrowed down his decision to 10 reasons. Michael Stapelberg blogged about the new Debian manpages, or "modernized." The now static site is said to be "blazingly fast." Derrik Diener highlighted the best distros to watch in 2017 and Bruce Byfield opined on the security lacking in Linux installers. He said with the growing concern over security, installers need to take a step back from easy and put some security features back.
Leftovers: OSS
Development News
Intel Kabylake: Windows 10 vs. Linux OpenGL Performance
For those curious about the current Kabylake graphics performance between Windows 10 and Linux, here are some OpenGL benchmark results under each operating system. Windows 10 Pro x64 was tested and the Linux distributions for comparison were Ubuntu 16.10, Clear Linux, Antergos, Fedora 25 Xfce, and openSUSE Tumbleweed.
Google's open-source Tilt Brush: Now you can create 3D movies in VR
