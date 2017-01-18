Leftovers: Games
Free Minecraft-like Family Gaming on Your Linux Pi Board
My kids love to play games! Tablets, phones, PCs, you name it. However, I don’t like for them to connect to remote online servers, chat with strangers, or possibly encounter any kind of advertising. I’ve also been reluctant to pay for games when there are free alternatives available. So, I decided to see if I could make the kids happy with a Minecraft-like game while also leveraging a pi board running Linux.
Torment: Tides of Numenera shows off some more gameplay mechanics in new trailers
Bear With Me: Episode Two releasing February 15th, bringing more noir adventure
SteamOS updated with some major new drivers and an updated Debian base
SteamOS isn't being left out in the cold like some would believe, as it too today got a big update with new shiny stuff.
Major Stable Steam client update, Xbox controller config support, vastly improved Linux client
This is the big one. Steam have released a major update of the Steam client which not only adds in some big new features, it also drastically improves the Linux client.
Leftovers: OSS
Development News
Intel Kabylake: Windows 10 vs. Linux OpenGL Performance
For those curious about the current Kabylake graphics performance between Windows 10 and Linux, here are some OpenGL benchmark results under each operating system. Windows 10 Pro x64 was tested and the Linux distributions for comparison were Ubuntu 16.10, Clear Linux, Antergos, Fedora 25 Xfce, and openSUSE Tumbleweed.
Google's open-source Tilt Brush: Now you can create 3D movies in VR
