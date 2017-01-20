GNOME 3.23.4
-
GNOME 3.23.4 released
The fourth snapshot of GNOME 3.23 is now available!
Probably one of the most important features of this release is the inclusion of a pre-release of GTK+4 for the first time.
-
GNOME 3.23.4 Released
The latest development release is now available of the work leading up to the GNOME 3.24 desktop in March.
GNOME 3.23.4 is today's new development. Core changes to GNOME 3.23.4 include memory leak fixes for EOG, Epiphany browser improvements, GJS now supports JavaScript ES6 Promises, GNOME Calendar now supports online calendars being downloaded offline and synchronized, Librsvg begins making use of Rust, Mutter Wayland fixes, and various other fixes throughout the core GNOME components.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Leftovers: OSS
Development News
Intel Kabylake: Windows 10 vs. Linux OpenGL Performance
For those curious about the current Kabylake graphics performance between Windows 10 and Linux, here are some OpenGL benchmark results under each operating system. Windows 10 Pro x64 was tested and the Linux distributions for comparison were Ubuntu 16.10, Clear Linux, Antergos, Fedora 25 Xfce, and openSUSE Tumbleweed.
Google's open-source Tilt Brush: Now you can create 3D movies in VR
Recent comments
1 day 17 hours ago
7 weeks 6 days ago
8 weeks 2 days ago
11 weeks 4 days ago
13 weeks 3 days ago
14 weeks 6 days ago
15 weeks 52 sec ago
15 weeks 1 day ago
15 weeks 6 days ago
21 weeks 5 days ago