Leftovers: OSS
-
Linux.Conf.Au 2017 Videos Now Available Online
For those that were interested in Linux.Conf.Au 2017 in Hobart, Tasmania, the videos are now available online.
-
Chrome Further Optimizes Its OpenH264 Encoder With More Assembly x86
Chrome/Chromium users on x86 dealing with H.264 encoding from the browser should notice faster performance coming down the pipe.
-
Mozilla Just Proved That It's Possible To Open-Source Good Design
-
What Do You Do? 'I Run An Open Source Learning System Used By Millions'
I’m CEO of Moodle, a learning management system. It's a piece of software that is like an operating system for education. You can add and remove tools, and you can build an environment for learning. The teacher usually controls it. The students are usually going through activities set by the teacher, although that's not always the case. It doesn't just have to be like that. It's ultimately a place where you'll collaborate and work together and learn from each other.
I started off making up this job because I was solving problems, bit by bit. There's a lot of things involved in that, but ultimately, it's glueing together a lot of different skills that I learned from a lot of different people, and solving problems in a bigger way.
-
Sonatype: 1 in 15 open source app components has at least one security vulnerability
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Leftovers: OSS
Development News
Intel Kabylake: Windows 10 vs. Linux OpenGL Performance
For those curious about the current Kabylake graphics performance between Windows 10 and Linux, here are some OpenGL benchmark results under each operating system. Windows 10 Pro x64 was tested and the Linux distributions for comparison were Ubuntu 16.10, Clear Linux, Antergos, Fedora 25 Xfce, and openSUSE Tumbleweed.
Google's open-source Tilt Brush: Now you can create 3D movies in VR
Recent comments
1 day 17 hours ago
7 weeks 6 days ago
8 weeks 2 days ago
11 weeks 4 days ago
13 weeks 3 days ago
14 weeks 6 days ago
15 weeks 52 sec ago
15 weeks 1 day ago
15 weeks 6 days ago
21 weeks 5 days ago