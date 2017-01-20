I’m CEO of Moodle, a learning management system. It's a piece of software that is like an operating system for education. You can add and remove tools, and you can build an environment for learning. The teacher usually controls it. The students are usually going through activities set by the teacher, although that's not always the case. It doesn't just have to be like that. It's ultimately a place where you'll collaborate and work together and learn from each other.

I started off making up this job because I was solving problems, bit by bit. There's a lot of things involved in that, but ultimately, it's glueing together a lot of different skills that I learned from a lot of different people, and solving problems in a bigger way.