Graphics in Linux
-
More Radeon & AMDGPU Fixes Line-Up For Linux 4.10
Alex Deucher has sent in another batch of fixes for the Radeon and AMDGPU DRM drivers for the Linux 4.10 kernel.
These fixes include support for a few peculiar Southern Islands graphics processors in AMDGPU and Radeon drivers. The affected SI GPUs now supported are those needing the "si58" memory controller microcode. Unfortunately, haven't been able to find much other details on the particular SI chips affected.
-
Mesa 17.0 Saw Less Code Changes Than Earlier Releases, But More Notable Features
With Mesa 17.0 up to its release candidates and being under a feature freeze, I explored this morning how the size of the changes for Mesa 17.0 compare to earlier Mesa milestones.
Mesa 17.0 ships with many exciting end-user changes such as OpenGL 4.5 for RadeonSI, OpenGL 4.5 for Haswell, many RADV and ANV Vulkan driver improvements, improved OpenGL 4.x Nouveau support, and many other features I'll recap shortly in a Mesa 17.0 feature overview article.
-
The open source Vulkan driver 'radv' for AMD on Linux has patches for geometry shader support
Dave Airlie sent in a massive patch-set of 31 patches for 'radv', the open source AMD Vulkan driver, to support geometry shaders.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Leftovers: OSS
Development News
Intel Kabylake: Windows 10 vs. Linux OpenGL Performance
For those curious about the current Kabylake graphics performance between Windows 10 and Linux, here are some OpenGL benchmark results under each operating system. Windows 10 Pro x64 was tested and the Linux distributions for comparison were Ubuntu 16.10, Clear Linux, Antergos, Fedora 25 Xfce, and openSUSE Tumbleweed.
Google's open-source Tilt Brush: Now you can create 3D movies in VR
Recent comments
1 day 17 hours ago
7 weeks 6 days ago
8 weeks 2 days ago
11 weeks 4 days ago
13 weeks 3 days ago
14 weeks 6 days ago
15 weeks 52 sec ago
15 weeks 1 day ago
15 weeks 6 days ago
21 weeks 5 days ago