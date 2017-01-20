More Games
-
Total War: WARHAMMER makes Grombrindal the White Dwarf Legendary Lord available to all players
Total War: WARHAMMER [Official Site] has plenty of larger-than-life units in its battles. There's massive beasts, demons and even steam-powered tanks that can change the tide of battle. In a class above all that, unique leaders can possibly change the tide of whole battles. Following that tradition, Grombrindal joins the other Legendary Lords, such as Karl Franz of The Empire, and can lead the Dwarfen faction and fight under its banner. This DLC adds special quest lines exclusive to the character as well as unique gear and abilities that he can use in-game.
-
Yooka-Laylee has revealed multiplayer in a new trailer
It launches April 11th and it's confirmed to be launching with Linux support.
-
Albion Online announce new equipment, new PvE content and more coming in the 'Galahad' update
Albion Online, the Linux-supported MMO has another blog post and video detailing changes coming to this interesting MMO.
-
Leftovers: OSS
Development News
Intel Kabylake: Windows 10 vs. Linux OpenGL Performance
For those curious about the current Kabylake graphics performance between Windows 10 and Linux, here are some OpenGL benchmark results under each operating system. Windows 10 Pro x64 was tested and the Linux distributions for comparison were Ubuntu 16.10, Clear Linux, Antergos, Fedora 25 Xfce, and openSUSE Tumbleweed.
Google's open-source Tilt Brush: Now you can create 3D movies in VR
