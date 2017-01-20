Arch Anywhere ISO Lets You Install a Fully Custom Arch Linux System in Minutes

Meet Arch Anywhere, a new open-source project created by developer Dylan Schacht to help Arch Linux newcomers install the powerful and modern Linux-based operating system on their personal computers, or a virtual machine.

Ubuntu Developers Now Tracking Linux Kernel 4.10 for Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus)

The Ubuntu devs are preparing to move to a new kernel version for the upcoming release of the popular Linux-based operating system, and they are announcing the initial availability of a kernel based on the last RC of Linux 4.10.

Applications 16.12.1 and Frameworks 5.30.0 by KDE available in Chakra

The latest updates for KDE's Applications and Frameworks series are now available to all Chakra users, together with some other package upgrades. Applications 16.12.1 include more than 40 recorded bugfixes and improvements, including a data loss bug in iCal resource for kdepim-runtime. kdelibs got updated to 4.14.28. Frameworks 5.30.0 ship with the usual bugfixes and improvements, mostly found in breeze icons, kio and plasma-framework.