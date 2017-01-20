Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 23rd of January 2017 12:23:53 AM

Filed under

The latest updates for KDE's Applications and Frameworks series are now available to all Chakra users, together with some other package upgrades.

Applications 16.12.1 include more than 40 recorded bugfixes and improvements, including a data loss bug in iCal resource for kdepim-runtime. kdelibs got updated to 4.14.28.

Frameworks 5.30.0 ship with the usual bugfixes and improvements, mostly found in breeze icons, kio and plasma-framework.