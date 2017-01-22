Latest Linux For All Release Is Based on Ubuntu 16.04.1 LTS and Linux 4.9.5
GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton is informing us about the availability of a new stable build of his Linux For All (LFA) open-source computer operating system, versioned 170121.
Based on the Ubuntu 16.04.1 LTS (Xenial Xerus) and Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie" operating systems, Linux For All (LFA) Build 170121 appears to be a total rebuilt of the GNU/Linux distribution, having nothing in common with any of the previous releases. It now uses the newest Linux 4.9.5 kernel and latest package versions.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
4 days 12 hours ago
8 weeks 1 day ago
8 weeks 5 days ago
12 weeks 12 hours ago
13 weeks 6 days ago
15 weeks 2 days ago
15 weeks 2 days ago
15 weeks 4 days ago
16 weeks 2 days ago
22 weeks 1 day ago