Latest Linux For All Release Is Based on Ubuntu 16.04.1 LTS and Linux 4.9.5

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 23rd of January 2017 06:34:10 AM
GNU
Linux

GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton is informing us about the availability of a new stable build of his Linux For All (LFA) open-source computer operating system, versioned 170121.

Based on the Ubuntu 16.04.1 LTS (Xenial Xerus) and Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie" operating systems, Linux For All (LFA) Build 170121 appears to be a total rebuilt of the GNU/Linux distribution, having nothing in common with any of the previous releases. It now uses the newest Linux 4.9.5 kernel and latest package versions.

Arch Anywhere ISO Lets You Install a Fully Custom Arch Linux System in Minutes

Meet Arch Anywhere, a new open-source project created by developer Dylan Schacht to help Arch Linux newcomers install the powerful and modern Linux-based operating system on their personal computers, or a virtual machine. Read more

Ubuntu Developers Now Tracking Linux Kernel 4.10 for Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus)

The Ubuntu devs are preparing to move to a new kernel version for the upcoming release of the popular Linux-based operating system, and they are announcing the initial availability of a kernel based on the last RC of Linux 4.10. Read more

Applications 16.12.1 and Frameworks 5.30.0 by KDE available in Chakra

The latest updates for KDE's Applications and Frameworks series are now available to all Chakra users, together with some other package upgrades. Applications 16.12.1 include more than 40 recorded bugfixes and improvements, including a data loss bug in iCal resource for kdepim-runtime. kdelibs got updated to 4.14.28. Frameworks 5.30.0 ship with the usual bugfixes and improvements, mostly found in breeze icons, kio and plasma-framework. Read more

