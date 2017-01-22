KDE Frameworks 5.30.0 Released for KDE Plasma 5 Users with Over 100 Changes

A new monthly release of the KDE Frameworks collection of over 70 add-on libraries for the Qt 5 GUI (Graphical User Interface) toolkit has been released recently for KDE Plasma 5 desktop environments.

GoboLinux: A Linux Distribution With New Filesystem Hierarchy

GoboLinux introduces a lot of new ideas and designs into the Linux distributions world. Things like the filesystem hierarchy and the compiling scripts are amazing examples of what “modernizing” Linux distributions may really mean. However, the distribution wasn’t intended to be “user-friendly” or “ready-out-of-the-box”. Because of this, it can be said actually that the distribution manages to achieve its goals. An experianced user with a lot of time would definitely enjoy using and tweaking GoboLinux to fit his needs and learn in his way.

Vivo V5 Plus review: The Android phone for stylish selfies

The days of shelling out a large sum of money to buy a smartphone that offers premium looks and performance are long gone. Manufacturers like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, etc are offering superior performance at significantly lower prices. These manufacturers tend to add their own USP to a smartphone, which you might not always get on an Apple or Samsung. In Vivo’s case, it has launched a new mid-range premium device called V5 Plus with the highlight being a dual selfie camera. Vivo V5 Plus can be described as many things, but original. The phone borrows its design cues from multiple flagship devices, but clearly its major influence is the iPhone 7. But is this dual-selfie camera, iPhone-lookalike worth its price? Here’s our review