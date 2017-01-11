Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 23rd of January 2017 11:21:11 AM

Filed under

Over the past couple of years I have set out to create the ultimate Linux on the desktop experience for myself. Obviously everyone who runs Linux has their own opinions on things. What this post will outline is my ultimate Linux on the desktop experience. So just remember that before you get your panties in a knot on HackerNews because you live and die by Xmonad (I live and die by i3, fight me).

First, you should already know that I run everything on my laptop in containers. I outlined this in my posts about Docker Containers on the Desktop and Runc Containers on the Desktop.

Also: Optimizing Linux for Slow Computers