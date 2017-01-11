Microsoft Demise (More Layoffs), UNIX Demise, Rise of GNU/Linux
-
Microsoft expected to cut more jobs
Microsoft will announce the final 700 job cuts for FY 2016-17 next week at its quarterly earnings report. Analysts are saying that is not too bad for a company employing more than 114,000 people.
Indeed, these layoffs had already been announced last June as part of a 2850 right-sizing that was to be completed by end of January 2017, presumably after the US holiday season and before the end of Microsoft’s financial year.
-
Oracle lays off more than 1,000 employees
According to the Mercury News, Oracle is laying off approximately 450 employees in its Santa Clara hardware systems division. Reports at The Layoff, a discussion board for technology business firings, claim about 1,800 employees company-wide are being pink-slipped.
-
A Night On The Town
We talked for an hour about teaching in the North and how I came to GNU/Linux. He could relate because he had also done work in the North and served customers there. There was absolutely no discussion of the flaws of GNU/Linux or why it’s inferior to That Other OS. We both found GNU/Linux far superior for reliable IT. Amen.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Phoronix Benchmarks
Leftovers: Software
today's howtos
Wine Staging 2.0 RC6
Recent comments
4 days 17 hours ago
8 weeks 2 days ago
8 weeks 5 days ago
12 weeks 17 hours ago
13 weeks 6 days ago
15 weeks 2 days ago
15 weeks 2 days ago
15 weeks 4 days ago
16 weeks 2 days ago
22 weeks 1 day ago