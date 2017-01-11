Leftovers: OSS and Sharing
-
Wikimedia in Google Code-in 2016
Google Code-in 2016 has come to an end. Wikimedia was one of the 17 organizations who took part to offer mentors and tasks to 14-17 year old students exploring free and open source software projects via small tasks.
-
Bluepill is LinkedIn’s Open-source Tool for iOS UI Testing at Scale
-
TrueOS Making Use Of OpenRC Init System, Faster Boot Times
For those still looking to escape systemd, the BSDs remain free and the FreeBSD-based TrueOS is currently working on making use of OpenRC.
OpenRC is the dependency-based init system used by NetBSD, Alpine Linux, Gentoo, and other select operating systems. TrueOS is using OpenRC for managing system services rather than FreeBSD's RC.
-
Charlie Shrem and Richard Stallman to Speak at Central European Bitcoin Expo
The Central European Bitcoin Expo (CEBE) is setting up to be one of the largest conferences to take place in Central Europe. Taking place in Vienna from May 31 to June 1, the expo will feature notable speakers from within the cryptocurrency space, which will provide insight into technology, international legislation and the future of virtual currency in Europe and abroad.
Recently added to the list of speakers for the event were Charlie Shrem and Richard Stallman. These two virtual currency advocates will be joined by the already extensive list of speakers to be featured at the expo including, Dan Held, Adam Vaziri, David Johnson, Kingsley Edwards, Vitalik Buterin and many more.
-
The new Raspberry Pi Compute Module, FSF's 2017 priorities, and more open source news
-
All the videos from Linux.conf.au 2017
-
Keeping Linux Great
-
Building communities
This week, I finally got time to start pushing forward with this year’s edition of foss-north. It will be held on April 26 in Gothenburg and it is a great opportunity to visit Sweden and Gothenburg and mingle with the FOSS community. We’ve already confirmed Lydia Pintscher and Lennart Poettering as speakers. If you want to speak the call for paper has just opened and will run until March 12. Tickets sales will open shortly too, as well as the call for sponsors.
-
Updated Example Repo for RMarkdown and Metropolis/Mtheme
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Phoronix Benchmarks
Leftovers: Software
today's howtos
Wine Staging 2.0 RC6
Recent comments
4 days 17 hours ago
8 weeks 2 days ago
8 weeks 5 days ago
12 weeks 17 hours ago
13 weeks 6 days ago
15 weeks 2 days ago
15 weeks 2 days ago
15 weeks 4 days ago
16 weeks 2 days ago
22 weeks 1 day ago