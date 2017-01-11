Alright, alright, alright - it’s nearly ‘go time’ for builds to start flowing. Before everyone gets excited and rushes to download, we want to cover a few important points.

First, we want to thank everyone that stepped forward to assist with the infrastructure (and offers continue to pour in). Thanks to you all, all infrastructure pieces are lighting up ‘Operational’ on our lovely status page.

Additionally, our Download Portal, Install stats page (yep, that’s 50k+ unofficial installs already!) and Wiki are all live. Notably, all three of these sites (and this blog) are open sourced - you can contribute to them via our Gerrit instance! Bear with us if these sites look bare at the moment, they will grow with content and design as we continue marching forward.