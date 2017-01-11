Ubuntu project member Nathan Haines is announcing that the next UbuCon Summit conference takes place this spring, between March 2 and March 3, in Pasadena, California, USA, during the SCALE 15x event.

SCALE is a renowned annual Linux Expo held in southern California. It's also the biggest Linux and FOSS (Free and Open Source Software) showcase event run by various members of the Linux community in North America. SCALE 15x is the fifteenth installation of the conference.