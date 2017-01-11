Leftovers: Debian, Ubuntu and Derivatives
Debian contributions and World History
UbuCon Summit at SCALE 15x Call for Papers
UbuCon Summit at SCALE 15x to Take Place March 2-3 in Pasadena, California
Ubuntu project member Nathan Haines is announcing that the next UbuCon Summit conference takes place this spring, between March 2 and March 3, in Pasadena, California, USA, during the SCALE 15x event.
SCALE is a renowned annual Linux Expo held in southern California. It's also the biggest Linux and FOSS (Free and Open Source Software) showcase event run by various members of the Linux community in North America. SCALE 15x is the fifteenth installation of the conference.
Changes to Cinnamon Spices
The Cinnamon desktop can be themed and its features can be extended by adding applets, desklets and extensions. In Cinnamon lingo, all these addons are referred to as “spices”. The goal is to let you spice up your Cinnamon experience so you can enjoy your desktop environment, feel even more at home with it and benefit from niche features and look and feel which go beyond what is developed by the Linux Mint and Cinnamon teams.
Vinux 5.1 released
Vinux is distribution which mainly focus on blind and partially sighted people. Vinux is based on Ubuntu. Latest version of Vinux is 5.1 and it is based on Ubuntu 14.05.5 which is Long Term Support. Vinux uses Unity, Gnome or MATE as desktop environment. New release includes lots of updated packages and other fixes.
