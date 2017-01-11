The last week or so I have spent a ton of time on kojipkgs (sorry again for any build failures this may have caused), so I thought it would be good to outline what it is and how it’s used and finally the working setup we have now.

kojipkgs is a concept that koji has of a host/url to go to to download packages. On small koji installs this host/url can be simply the koji hub host. Or it can be a seperate host or hosts, as long as it has access to all the packages koji wants. So in practice this means it has to share a NFS mount or other shared storage with the koji hub.