If, for some reason, you are still using the openSUSE 13.2 operating system on your personal computer or server, you should know that it recently reached end of life and upgrading to a newer version is highly recommended.

On November last year we briefly informed our readers that the upcoming EOL (End of Life) support for the openSUSE 13.2 GNU/Linux distribution, the last one to be released before the project was split into what we know today as openSUSE Tumbleweed, a rolling release operating system, and openSUSE Leap, a static release edition.