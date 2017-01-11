Language Selection

KDE and GNOME

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 23rd of January 2017 01:13:40 PM
KDE
GNOME
  • Qt 5.8 released

    I am happy to announce that Qt 5.8 has been released today and is available for download from qt.io. Qt 5.8 does of course come with Qt Creator 4.2.1 and an update to Qt for Device Creation. Qt 5.8 is a rather large release, containing quite a large set of new functionality.

  • Qt 5.8 Toolkit Officially Released

    Qt 5.8 was supposed to ship back in November, but that major toolkit update has finally shipped today.

    Lars Knoll announced this morning that Qt 5.8 is now officially available. Qt 5.8 now fully supports its Qt Wayland Compositor, Qt Network Authentication is a new module with OAuth support, Qt QUick has an experimental Direct3D 12 back-end, Qt WebEngine has been upgraded against a newer Chromium, Qt SCXML is now fully supported, Qt Speech is a new module for text-to-speech abilities, and many other improvements and changes.

  • Chakra GNU/Linux Users Get KDE Applications 16.12.1 and KDE Frameworks 5.30.0

    Only two weeks have passed since the last major update of the Chakra GNU/Linux repositories, which also happened to be the first for 2017, and now users of this distribution can install more up-to-date packages.

    Chakra GNU/Linux is a powerful and user-friendly Linux OS originally based on the popular Arch Linux operating system, but using the latest KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment by default for new installations.

  • Reports of KDE neon Downloads Being Dangerous Entirely Exaggerated

    When you download a KDE neon ISO you get transparently redirected to one of the mirrors that KDE uses. Recently the Polish mirror was marked as unsafe in Google Safebrowsing which is an extremely popular service used by most web browsers and anti-virus software to check if a site is problematic. I expect there was a problem elsewhere on this mirror but it certainly wasn’t KDE neon. KDE sysadmins have tried to contact the mirror and Google.

  • extensions.gnome.org: yesterday, today and tomorrow

    We had migrated codebase from Django 1.3 to 1.8 and website from Django 1.4 to 1.8 (big thanks to Andrea Veri for this).

  • GNOME 3.24 Desktop Environment Will Support Nextcloud Accounts

    Work on the upcoming GNOME 3.24 desktop environment continues, and, today, Javier Jardón informed us, via an email announcement, about the availability of the fourth development release before GNOME 3.24 it hits Beta.

    According to the developers, probably the most important feature implemented in the GNOME 3.23.4 snapshot is the embodiment of a pre-release version of GTK+ 4, the next-generation GTK+ GUI (Graphical User Interface) toolkit that it's being used by default for all the GNOME apps, as well as the rest of its components.

Phoronix Benchmarks

Leftovers: Software

  • Are you Struggling With Finding Text In Files Or Locating Files? Try 'Recoll' Program In Linux
    Recoll is a full text search QT based free, open source program especially made for Unix-like and Linux but it is also available for Windows and Mac systems, licensed under GPL. It provides efficient desktop full text search from single-word to arbitrarily complex boolean searches, basically it indexes the documents data (along with their compressed versions) and huge number of files then let you find quickly whatever you search for. Recoll updates its index at designed intervals (for example through Cron tasks) but if desired, the indexing task can run as a file-system monitoring daemon for real-time index updates.
  • New Inkscape 0.92 breaks your previous works done with Inkscape
    I hope this type of blog-post will shake the mindset a bit, and make developers more serious about compatibility. The users shouldn't be prompted with a dialog with jargon. The artwork or rendering shouldn't be broken. Inkscape should do the auto-conversion to keep the artwork as it was (especially because the software can). Isn't it the task of Inkscape to be able to read SVG? to properly read itself? I hope a version 0.92.x will happens and solve this serious bug [1] . For those who have been following my work for the last ten years, I like to promote the release of new Free/Libre and Open-Sources Software versions. It costs me a lot emotionally and in production-time to have to make this type of blog-post against a project I love. But what else can I do?
  • Ardour + Cinelerra + 4 Cams + Heavy Blues
  • Albert Quick Launcher 0.9.0 Released With External Extensions Support
    Albert is a quick launcher for Linux inspired by Alfred (Mac). It can be used to run applications, open files, search the web, open bookmarks in your web browser, calculate math expressions, and more.
  • MKVToolNix 9.8.0 Open-Source MKV Manipulation App Adds Support for DVB Subtitles
    Moritz Bunkus released today, January 22, 2017, a new stable release of his popular, multiplatform, and open-source MKV (Matroska) manipulation utility for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows. There are bunch of exciting new features added in the new MKVToolNix 9.8.0 release, which comes three weeks after the previous version, namely MKVToolNix 9.7.1, but first we'd like to inform package maintainers about an important change in the build system as parallel builds are now enabled by default.
  • Libvirt 3.0 Released With Various Improvements
    The libvirt virtualization API saw a major 3.0 release this week to succeed its earlier v2.5 milestone.
  • 5 Highly Promising Terminal Emulators
    The terminal emulator is a venerable but essential tool for computer users. The reason why Linux offers so much power is due to the command line. The Linux shell can do so much, and this power can be accessed on the desktop by using a terminal emulator. There are so many available for Linux that the choice is bewildering.
  • What Spotify Takes Away, the Open-Source Community Brings Back…
    One of my favourite bands has just released a new album, which means I now have 11 new songs to learn the words to before I go see them play next!
  • Skype for Linux Alpha Video Call Support Begins ‘Rollout’

today's howtos

Wine Staging 2.0 RC6

