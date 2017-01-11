Qt 5.8 was supposed to ship back in November, but that major toolkit update has finally shipped today.

Lars Knoll announced this morning that Qt 5.8 is now officially available. Qt 5.8 now fully supports its Qt Wayland Compositor, Qt Network Authentication is a new module with OAuth support, Qt QUick has an experimental Direct3D 12 back-end, Qt WebEngine has been upgraded against a newer Chromium, Qt SCXML is now fully supported, Qt Speech is a new module for text-to-speech abilities, and many other improvements and changes.