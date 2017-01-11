KDE and GNOME
-
Qt 5.8 released
I am happy to announce that Qt 5.8 has been released today and is available for download from qt.io. Qt 5.8 does of course come with Qt Creator 4.2.1 and an update to Qt for Device Creation. Qt 5.8 is a rather large release, containing quite a large set of new functionality.
-
Qt 5.8 Toolkit Officially Released
Qt 5.8 was supposed to ship back in November, but that major toolkit update has finally shipped today.
Lars Knoll announced this morning that Qt 5.8 is now officially available. Qt 5.8 now fully supports its Qt Wayland Compositor, Qt Network Authentication is a new module with OAuth support, Qt QUick has an experimental Direct3D 12 back-end, Qt WebEngine has been upgraded against a newer Chromium, Qt SCXML is now fully supported, Qt Speech is a new module for text-to-speech abilities, and many other improvements and changes.
-
Chakra GNU/Linux Users Get KDE Applications 16.12.1 and KDE Frameworks 5.30.0
Only two weeks have passed since the last major update of the Chakra GNU/Linux repositories, which also happened to be the first for 2017, and now users of this distribution can install more up-to-date packages.
Chakra GNU/Linux is a powerful and user-friendly Linux OS originally based on the popular Arch Linux operating system, but using the latest KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment by default for new installations.
-
Reports of KDE neon Downloads Being Dangerous Entirely Exaggerated
When you download a KDE neon ISO you get transparently redirected to one of the mirrors that KDE uses. Recently the Polish mirror was marked as unsafe in Google Safebrowsing which is an extremely popular service used by most web browsers and anti-virus software to check if a site is problematic. I expect there was a problem elsewhere on this mirror but it certainly wasn’t KDE neon. KDE sysadmins have tried to contact the mirror and Google.
-
extensions.gnome.org: yesterday, today and tomorrow
We had migrated codebase from Django 1.3 to 1.8 and website from Django 1.4 to 1.8 (big thanks to Andrea Veri for this).
-
GNOME 3.24 Desktop Environment Will Support Nextcloud Accounts
Work on the upcoming GNOME 3.24 desktop environment continues, and, today, Javier Jardón informed us, via an email announcement, about the availability of the fourth development release before GNOME 3.24 it hits Beta.
According to the developers, probably the most important feature implemented in the GNOME 3.23.4 snapshot is the embodiment of a pre-release version of GTK+ 4, the next-generation GTK+ GUI (Graphical User Interface) toolkit that it's being used by default for all the GNOME apps, as well as the rest of its components.
-
