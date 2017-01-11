Honestly, I never heard about 'Detention 返校' or the developers behind it, the Taiwanese indie studio Red Candle Games, until Steam recommended me the title a few days ago. Since I love games which have received a lot of care in their ambience and artistic style, naturally this one caught my attention immediately, and once I learned that it has a demo available, then it became a priority in a matter of seconds.

In order to get the demo, you'll need to visit the official site, then go to 'Subscribe' and enter a valid email address twice. Also, there is one more detail: at least in my case, I had to create an account at Mega.nz to be able to download the Linux build (approximately 1 GB of content), because when I was at 94% of completion a message suddenly appeared about reaching a daily limit, or something like that.