Leftovers: Gaming
-
Appreciating how far Linux gaming has actually come in the past few years
During the livestream I did last night I had one of those moments where you fully appreciate how far Linux gaming has come.
-
A developer of the awesome itch games client has a blog post on compressing files for updates
The guys over at itch.io are doing some truly interesting work. The itch store is open to all developers, they have an open source client and they talk openly about their work. A developer of their games client has written up about how they compress data for downloads.
-
IORTCW Continues Letting Return to Castle Wolfenstein Live On As Open-Source
For those looking to relive some old gaming moments this weekend, the iortcw project continues to be developed as the open-source code-base around Return to Castle Wolfenstein.
It's been 16 years since "RTCW" was first released or even 15 years since it first had a native Linux port while iortcw continues to see routine code commits for this open-source game derived from ioquake3. Over the original classic game, iortcw offers SDL 2 support, OpenAL sound, full x86_64 support, VoIP support, Ogg Vorbis audio support, PNG support, and many other more modern features.
-
'Detention 返校' is an immersive psychological horror adventure with 'overwhelmingly positive' reviews, demo available
Honestly, I never heard about 'Detention 返校' or the developers behind it, the Taiwanese indie studio Red Candle Games, until Steam recommended me the title a few days ago. Since I love games which have received a lot of care in their ambience and artistic style, naturally this one caught my attention immediately, and once I learned that it has a demo available, then it became a priority in a matter of seconds.
In order to get the demo, you'll need to visit the official site, then go to 'Subscribe' and enter a valid email address twice. Also, there is one more detail: at least in my case, I had to create an account at Mega.nz to be able to download the Linux build (approximately 1 GB of content), because when I was at 94% of completion a message suddenly appeared about reaching a daily limit, or something like that.
-
The interesting survival game 'Raft' has dropped Linux support
Sad news, the survival game 'Raft' that really caught my interest for doing something very different has decided to drop Linux support.
It's a real shame as it was the first survival game to come along for quite some time that properly interested me.
-
Our Fifth Podcast with Feral Interactive
Well this is already 2017 yet we have something left from 2016 to release. Our podcast conducted with our friends from Feral, that is! While it was recorded back in December, the different edits and the holidays in-between have somewhat caused some delays, but do not worry one bit: its content is still as fresh as ever.
-
