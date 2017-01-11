Wine Staging 2.0 RC6
Release 2.0-rc6
The Wine Staging release 2.0-rc6 is now available.
Wine-Staging 2.0-RC6 Brings More D3D11 Patches
Wine 2.0-RC6 was released on Friday as likely what's the final release candidate ahead of the stable Wine 2.0.0 debut. Shipping today is the Wine-Staging update re-based off this latest development release while also pulling in some new patches.
Wine-Staging 2.0-rc6 release, includes more D3D11 work
