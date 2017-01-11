today's howtos
Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 23rd of January 2017 01:15:26 PM Filed under
Temporary fix for Insync problem not running on OpenMandriva LX 3.1
Useful Tips to Make Gedit an Even Better Text Editor
How to add two-factor authentication to Linux with Google Authenticator
Modern CUDA + CuDNN AMI on AWS
To get started, just spin up a GPU (g2.2xlarge) instance from community AMI ami-f0bde196 (1604-cuda80-cudnn5110-theano-keras), ssh in as the ubuntu@ user and get going! No hassles. But of course, EC2 charges apply.
A Python extension module using C, C++, FORTRAN and Rust
Install Latest ‘Thunderbird’ Email Client in Linux Systems
Inside QImage (with a touch of Qt Quick and OpenGL)
How to Rollback updates with yum history command on CentOS / RHEL Servers
Bash Shell: Find Out If a Variable Is Empty Or Not
9 tips to properly configure your OpenStack Instance
Python and successive approximation
Shell scripting: An introduction to the shift method and custom functions
How to Install Elastic Stack on CentOS 7
Snapping DBus
Show Geotagged Photos on OpenStreetMap
Install icon panel & dock on Gnome 3
Plotting Shapes with Python Basemap wwithout Shapefiles
How to map static IP address using dnsmasq under LXD (Linux containers)
Ubuntu Package Management Part 2: Basic Apt-Get Commands
Ubuntu Package Management Part 3: Basic Sources.list Settings
Install Apache Hadoop on Ubuntu on Single Cloud Server Instance
Ubuntu 16.04 Unity 8 - Launcher hint on size change
How to log real user’s IP address with Nginx in log files
Distributing NixOS With IPFS - Part 1
Install fluentd Agent : Log Data Collection For Hadoop
A few handy linux commands to know
Install Latest SMPlayer Release 17.1.0 (MPV Support) For Ubuntu/Linux Mint Via PPA
How to take LVM snapshot backup in LINUX
Ultimate guide to configure logrotate utility
How to create a new sudo user on Ubuntu Linux server
Completely remove a file from a git repository with git-forget-blob
multiroom synced audio using openwrt and pulseaudio (with and without rtp)
Smart tmux sessions
How to configure WiFi on Ubuntu Server from the command line
Linux/Unix: Force ssh client to use only password auth authentication when pubkey auth configured
Error while loading shared libraries: libXrender.so.1 on Linux
Developing Command Line Interpreters using python-cmd2
Phoronix Benchmarks
Leftovers: Software
Wine Staging 2.0 RC6
