Phoronix Benchmarks
ArrayFire OpenCL Benchmarks On NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1050/1060/1070/1080 Pascal
With now having a test profile for the ArrayFire GPU library, here is the start of some benchmarks of a Linux OpenCL comparison using this advanced library. For your viewing pleasure this Sunday morning are the results for the complete GeForce GTX 1000 "Pascal" line-up to date.
GCC 7.0 vs. 6.3 vs. 5.4 vs. 4.9 Compiler Benchmarks On Linux x86_64
With GCC7 feature development ending, this week I conducted some benchmarks of the latest GCC 7 snapshot against that of the past three major release series of the GNU Compiler Collection: 6.3.0, 5.4.0, and 4.9.4. All tests were done on Ubuntu Linux x86_64 with an Intel Core i7 6800K processor.
You Can Now Benchmark The ArrayFire GPU Library With The Phoronix Test Suite
Phoronix Test Suite 7.0 M2 Now Available For Open-Source Benchmarking
