Recently on Phoronix we've tested the re-clocking and boost support in Nouveau with the Linux 4.10 kernel and separately landing in Mesa 17.0 Git was the big Maxwell performance boost for Nouveau Gallium3D. That Gallium3D driver work improves the Maxwell open-source performance by "1.5x to 3.5x" via instruction pipelining improvements. With those latest improvements in the kernel and Mesa, how does Nouveau now compare to NVIDIA's binary Linux driver?