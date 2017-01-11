Phoronix on Graphics
It's Been Over One Month Since The Last Vulkan 1.0 Update
Nouveau Maxwell: Mesa 17.0 + Linux 4.10 vs. NVIDIA's Linux Driver
Recently on Phoronix we've tested the re-clocking and boost support in Nouveau with the Linux 4.10 kernel and separately landing in Mesa 17.0 Git was the big Maxwell performance boost for Nouveau Gallium3D. That Gallium3D driver work improves the Maxwell open-source performance by "1.5x to 3.5x" via instruction pipelining improvements. With those latest improvements in the kernel and Mesa, how does Nouveau now compare to NVIDIA's binary Linux driver?
Vpp / Vulkan++: Yet Another Vulkan C++ Abstraction Library
For C++ developers, the Vulkan space is quite vibrant as aside from the official Vulkan-Hpp C++ library there are a growing number of abstraction layers for Vulkan C++ development.
A new radeonsi (Mesa) patch should fix issues in many games for AMD GPU owners
Samuel Pitoiset (Valve) discovered an issue in radeonsi (Mesa) that Marek Olšák has now patched up and is already in Mesa-git.
