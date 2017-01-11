OpenStack News
-
So you want to create a new official OpenStack project...
OpenStack development is organized around a mission, a governance model and a set of principles. Project teams apply for inclusion, and the Technical Committee (TC), elected by all OpenStack contributors, judges whether that team work helps with the OpenStack mission and follows the OpenStack development principles. If it does, the team is considered part of the OpenStack development community, and its work is considered an official OpenStack project.
The main effect of being official is that it places the team work under the oversight of the Technical Committee. In exchange, recent contributors to that team are considered Active Technical Contributors (ATCs), which means they can participate in the vote to elect the Technical Committee.
-
Why you should hire upstream
-
The OpenStack Interoperability Challenge Update: Phase Two Progress
In 2016 the OpenStack Interoperability Challenge was originally announced by IBM GM Don Rippert at the OpenStack Austin Summit. This effort was the first initiative to use the deployment and execution of enterprise workloads using automated deployment tools as the means of proving interoperability across OpenStack cloud environments. The first phase of the OpenStack Interoperability Challenge culminated with a Barcelona Summit Keynote demo comprised of 16 vendors all running the same enterprise workload and automation tools to illustrate that OpenStack enables workload portability across public and private OpenStack clouds. Here is a short trip down memory lane:
-
OpenStack’s Stewardship Working Group and what it can do for you
Stewardship is defined as the careful and responsible management of something entrusted to one’s care. OpenStack Foundation community members formed a Stewardship Working Group to ensure that “people at the bottom and the boundaries of the organization choice over how to serve a customer, a citizen, a community.”
-
Tips for instance configuration, creating a new project, and more OpenStack news
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Phoronix Benchmarks
Leftovers: Software
today's howtos
Wine Staging 2.0 RC6
Recent comments
4 days 17 hours ago
8 weeks 2 days ago
8 weeks 5 days ago
12 weeks 17 hours ago
13 weeks 6 days ago
15 weeks 2 days ago
15 weeks 2 days ago
15 weeks 4 days ago
16 weeks 2 days ago
22 weeks 1 day ago