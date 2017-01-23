Security Leftovers
-
Linux Security Threats: The 7 Classes of Attackers
-
Sample Chapter: Linux Security Fundamentals (LFS216)
-
GitHub Bug Bounty Program Offers Bonus Rewards
GitHub celebrates the third anniversary of its Bug Bounty program, with bonus rewards for security disclosures, as the program continues to help the popular code development platform stay secure.
In January 2014, the GitHub distributed version control code repository first launched a bug bounty program, rewarding security researchers for responsibly disclosing software vulnerabilities. Now three years later in January 2017, GitHub is celebrating the third anniversary of its bug bounty program, with bonus rewards for the top submissions made in January and February.
-
Hacking the Army
-
US Army website infiltrated by bug bounty hacker
-
Bug researcher found himself deep in the US army network
-
Infosecurity Magazine Home » News » US Army Pays $100K in Bug Bounties
-
Protected US military server poked via army recruitment website
-
'Hack the Army' Program Nets 118 Bugs
-
Managing and Securing the WAN is a Struggle for Companies
In December, Versa sponsored an independent survey conducted by Dimensional Research of 308 network professionals across five continents at organizations with 1,000-plus employees. The goal of the research was to capture how companies manage and secure their networks across branch locations. The research also investigated expected benefits and challenges of a software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Leftovers: OSS
Openwashing and EEE
Q&A with Arpit Joshipura, Head of Networking for The Linux Foundation
Arpit Joshipura became the Linux Foundation’s new general manager for networking and orchestration in December 2016. He’s tasked with a pretty tall order. He needs to harmonize all the different Linux Foundation open source groups that are working on aspects of network virtualization. Joshipura may be the right person for the job as his 30 years of experience is broad — ranging from engineering, to management, to chief marketing officer (CMO) roles. Most recently he was VP of marketing with Prevoty, an application security company. Prior to that he served as VP of marketing at Dell after the company acquired Force10 Networks, where he had been CMO.
Recent comments
5 days 2 hours ago
8 weeks 2 days ago
8 weeks 5 days ago
12 weeks 1 day ago
13 weeks 6 days ago
15 weeks 3 days ago
15 weeks 3 days ago
15 weeks 5 days ago
16 weeks 2 days ago
22 weeks 1 day ago