'Indian IT decision makers adopting open source to go digital'
86% CIOs in India Bank on Open Source for Digital Innovation
Red Hat, Inc. has announced the results of a commissioned study by Forrester Consulting, on behalf of Red Hat, about the use of open source in digital innovation initiatives in the Asia Pacific region. The results, highlighted in the study Open Source Drives Digital Innovation, revealed that IT decision makers in India are turning to open source to drive digital innovation to support business with new capabilities.
The research surveyed 455 CIOs and senior IT decision makers from nine countries in Asia Pacific. The insights gathered reflect that 73 percent of respondents from India regard open source as a cost-saving initiative. The survey respondents from India believe that technology innovation is either “very important” or “critical” to their organization’s success.
Indian IT decision makers turn to open source: Study
86 percent of survey respondents highlighted reducing cost as one of their key business initiatives within the next 12 months.
The results, highlighted in the study Open Source Drives Digital Innovation, revealed that IT decision makers in India are turning to open source to drive digital innovation to support business with new capabilities.
Red Hat's OpenShift Gives Storage Flexibility to Developers
Software-defined networking (SDN) has emerged as a mighty tech trend, and many of the leadin players on the open source scene are waking up to it. While it is known widely for its enterprise Linux efforts, Red Hat has updated its OpenShift Container Platform to provide support for dynamic storage provisioning in local and remote applications. It's all done with the cloud in mind.
"Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.4 provides a platform for innovation while retaining a focus on existing mission-critical workloads, offering dynamic storage provisioning for both traditional and cloud-native applications and multi-tenant capabilities that can support multiple applications, teams and deployment processes in a hybrid cloud environment," the company notes.
Q&A with Arpit Joshipura, Head of Networking for The Linux Foundation
Arpit Joshipura became the Linux Foundation’s new general manager for networking and orchestration in December 2016. He’s tasked with a pretty tall order. He needs to harmonize all the different Linux Foundation open source groups that are working on aspects of network virtualization. Joshipura may be the right person for the job as his 30 years of experience is broad — ranging from engineering, to management, to chief marketing officer (CMO) roles. Most recently he was VP of marketing with Prevoty, an application security company. Prior to that he served as VP of marketing at Dell after the company acquired Force10 Networks, where he had been CMO.
