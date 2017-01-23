Leftovers: Gaming
Monumental Failure is absolutely hilarious, a game you just need to try
The developers of Monumental Failure [Steam, Official Site] sent over a key for me to test out their hilarious and totally historically accurate game about building monuments.
I might have been lying about it being historically accurate, since I’m pretty sure they didn’t have jetpacks when this stuff was built.
You’re controlling two groups of people at the same time, to build a monument. While that doesn’t sound too difficult, you are given the most ridiculous way of building them. From sliding a big statue down a massive slide, to using jetpacks with an item attached by bungee ropes.
Some thoughts on the Shadowrun series
Unreal Engine 4.15 Preview 1 Brings AArch64 Linux Support
It's been a while since the last update to Unreal Engine 4, but available today is the first public preview release for UE4.15.
Android Leftovers
Leftovers: OSS
Openwashing and EEE
Q&A with Arpit Joshipura, Head of Networking for The Linux Foundation
Arpit Joshipura became the Linux Foundation’s new general manager for networking and orchestration in December 2016. He’s tasked with a pretty tall order. He needs to harmonize all the different Linux Foundation open source groups that are working on aspects of network virtualization. Joshipura may be the right person for the job as his 30 years of experience is broad — ranging from engineering, to management, to chief marketing officer (CMO) roles. Most recently he was VP of marketing with Prevoty, an application security company. Prior to that he served as VP of marketing at Dell after the company acquired Force10 Networks, where he had been CMO.
