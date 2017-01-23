Openwashing and EEE
Multi Cloud Mesos at Adobe [Ed: Mesos is Microsoft-connected, Microsoft-funded and almost Microsoft-owned
Multi-Cloud Mesos at Adobe
Microsoft's Linux love-in continues with SUSE support in SQL Server [Ed: Embrace-extend-extinguish with proprietary lock-in and surveillance is anything but "love-in". It's a trap.]
Microsoft Adds SUSE Linux Support to SQL Server vNext
Q&A with Arpit Joshipura, Head of Networking for The Linux Foundation
Arpit Joshipura became the Linux Foundation’s new general manager for networking and orchestration in December 2016. He’s tasked with a pretty tall order. He needs to harmonize all the different Linux Foundation open source groups that are working on aspects of network virtualization. Joshipura may be the right person for the job as his 30 years of experience is broad — ranging from engineering, to management, to chief marketing officer (CMO) roles. Most recently he was VP of marketing with Prevoty, an application security company. Prior to that he served as VP of marketing at Dell after the company acquired Force10 Networks, where he had been CMO.
