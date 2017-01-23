Android Leftovers
LineageOS builds now available for Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, and more
As promised, the first nightly and experimental builds for LineageOS 14.1 (Nougat-based) are here. For now only a handful of devices have builds available, but more will follow over the next days and weeks. For now, builds are available for: Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Moto G4, Moto G4 Plus, Nextbit Robin, and Xiaomi Redmi 1. Check out all the builds on the LineageOS download page.
Can Google's new watches save Android Wear?
Quick question: What’s on your wrist? I’m willing to bet you didn’t say “an Android Wear watch.” What was supposed to be the year of wearables turned into repeated delays and mounting frustrations, as Android Wear 2.0 missed its launch date and manufacturers bailed on anticipated releases.
Line 7.0.0 for Android Brings Much-Improved Media Sharing and More
Keek Inc. Announces Launch of New Android User Interface for the Peeks Service
Samsung Galaxy S6's Android 7.0 Nougat update certified ahead of roll-out
30 tasty tips for Android Nougat
Android Nougat Update: Samsung Galaxy S6 receives certification — here's what that means
Android malware HummingBad is back on Google Play
Virulent Android malware returns, gets >2 million downloads on Google Play
Android Nougat 7.0 update HALTED - First Samsung S7 now Sony Xperia users hit by issues
Your Android device's Pattern Lock can be cracked within five attempts
12.2" Android Lenovo Yoga Book shows up on Amazon, with a lower $299.99 price
Samsung Galaxy S6 Android Nougat Update Coming Out Soon?
Google’s LG-made Android Wear 2.0 watches possibly revealed in low-res photo
Nokia Heart Android smartphone appears in benchmark
LG G5 Android 7.0 Nougat update is already here, but you'll struggle to download it
Android Leftovers
Leftovers: OSS
Openwashing and EEE
Q&A with Arpit Joshipura, Head of Networking for The Linux Foundation
Arpit Joshipura became the Linux Foundation’s new general manager for networking and orchestration in December 2016. He’s tasked with a pretty tall order. He needs to harmonize all the different Linux Foundation open source groups that are working on aspects of network virtualization. Joshipura may be the right person for the job as his 30 years of experience is broad — ranging from engineering, to management, to chief marketing officer (CMO) roles. Most recently he was VP of marketing with Prevoty, an application security company. Prior to that he served as VP of marketing at Dell after the company acquired Force10 Networks, where he had been CMO.
