Fedora 25 Spin
New Fedora 25 Linux ISO Respins Bring Linux Kernel 4.9.4, Latest Security Fixes
Ben Williams, Fedora Ambassador and founder of the Fedora Unity Project, is announcing the availability of a new set of updated Fedora 25 Linux Live ISO images.
Packed with all the latest software updates and security patches released through the official repositories of the operating system during the last couple of weeks, the new Fedora 25 ISO respins created by Mr. Williams use a recent kernel version from the Linux 4.9 series, namely Linux 4.9.4.
F25-20170120 updated Lives Released
I am happy to announce new F25-20170120 Updated Lives.
Security News
