Don’t let Microsoft exploit Bangladesh’s IT talent
Open-source software is effectively a public good and owned by everyone who uses it.
So there is no conflict of interest in the Bangladesh government paying programmers to fix bugs and security holes in open-source software, because the Bangladesh government would be as much an owner of the software as anyone else, and benefit from the increased use-value of the improved software as much as any other user.
