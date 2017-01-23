Phoronix Graphics News and Benchmarks
NVIDIA 378.09 Linux Driver Benchmark Tests On A GeForce GTX 1080
Last week marked the debut of the NVIDIA 378.09 Linux driver beta. While the release notes didn't mention any widespread performance improvements, an individual or two at least in the forums seemed to think it did and have already been inquiring why I wasn't yet using this new (beta) driver in my Linux benchmarks. Anyhow, here are some 375 vs. 378 Linux driver tests.
300+ OpenCL ArrayFire Benchmarks On 13 NVIDIA GPUs
With there now being an ArrayFire test profile for the Phoronix Test Suite / OpenBenchmarking.org, it was a breeze to test 13 different NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards on the 300+ ArrayFire OpenCL GPU compute tests.
I just wrapped up some NVIDIA GeForce 700/900/1000 (Kepler/Maxwell/Pascal) graphics cards tests using this new ArrayFire test profile, to complement our many existing OpenCL/CUDA test profiles available via the Phoronix Test Suite.
Vulkan 1.0.39 Adds A Number Of New Extensions
On-Disk Shader Cache Revised For Mesa, Close To Landing
Watch David Airlie Talk About Vulkan & RADV From LCA2017
