Linux and Graphics
NVIDIA Issues Vulkan Linux Driver Beta With The New 1.0.39 Extensions
NVIDIA has continued in their much-appreciated tradition of issuing new beta drivers on the same day as Khronos updates OpenGL/Vulkan. Out already for Windows and Linux gamers/developers are a beta driver implementing the new Vulkan 1.0.39 extensions.
The Vulkan Graphics API - what it means for Linux
OpenGL has long been the 3D API used on the Linux platform.
Mesa 12.0.6 released with bug fixes for the older stable version, users encouraged to update to Mesa 13
Mesa 12.0.6 has released and it brings with it a bunch of bug fixes. While the latest stable version is Mesa 13.0.3, those sticking with the older Mesa 12 will still like their fixes.
Another patch to help The Witcher 2's issues with 'black transitions' has landed in Mesa-git
Marek Olšák sent in another patch to Mesa that is now in Mesa-git which should hopefully be a better fix for black transitions in The Witcher 2 on radeonsi (AMD).
Fedora 24 Gnome & HP Pavilion + Nvidia setup review
This was an interesting ordeal. It took me about four hours to finish the configuration and polish the system, the maniacal Fedora update that always runs in the deep hundreds and sometimes even thousands of packages, the graphics stack setup, and finally, all the gloss and trim needed to have a functional machine. All in all, it works well. Fedora proved itself to be an adequate choice for the old HP machine, with decent performance and responsiveness, good hardware compatibility, fine aesthetics and functionality, once the extras are added, and only a small number of issues, some related to my laptop usage legacy. Not bad. Sure, the system could be faster, and Gnome isn't the best choice for olden hardware. But then, for something that was born in 2010, the HP laptop handles this desktop environment with grace, and it looks the part. Just proves that Red Hat makes a lot of sense once you release its essential oils and let the fragrance of extra software and codecs sweep you. It is your time to be enthused about this and commence your own testing. Also: Inkscape 0.92 available in Fedora
