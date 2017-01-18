Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 24th of January 2017 03:57:23 PM

VIA’s 3.5-inch “VAB-630” SBC deploys Android 5.0 on a dual-core, Cortex-A9 SoC, and provides optional touchscreen and wireless modules.

The VIA Technologies VAB-630 SBC follows several signage oriented products from VIA that run Android on homegrown Cortex-A9 SoCs, such as the VIA Elite E1000 Pico-ITX SBC. The VAB-630 runs Android 5.0 on a similar 1GHz dual-core -A9 VIA SoC with Mali-400 SP GPU. In this case, VIA uses the 146 x 102mm, 3.5-inch form factor.