Wireless ready, 3.5-inch signage SBC runs Android
VIA’s 3.5-inch “VAB-630” SBC deploys Android 5.0 on a dual-core, Cortex-A9 SoC, and provides optional touchscreen and wireless modules.
The VIA Technologies VAB-630 SBC follows several signage oriented products from VIA that run Android on homegrown Cortex-A9 SoCs, such as the VIA Elite E1000 Pico-ITX SBC. The VAB-630 runs Android 5.0 on a similar 1GHz dual-core -A9 VIA SoC with Mali-400 SP GPU. In this case, VIA uses the 146 x 102mm, 3.5-inch form factor.
