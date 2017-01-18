Padoka or Oibaf PPA for Ubuntu Gaming? Tell Us Which One Do You Prefer and Why
Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 24th of January 2017 04:01:56 PM Filed under
Ubuntu gamers with older AMD Radeon or Intel graphics cards know by now that they have to the install a third-party PPA (Personal Package Archive) that contains the latest open-source graphics drivers to enjoy a much better gaming experience.
»
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Leftovers: Software
Leftovers: Gaming
Red Hat News
Recent comments
5 days 21 hours ago
8 weeks 3 days ago
8 weeks 6 days ago
12 weeks 1 day ago
14 weeks 12 hours ago
15 weeks 4 days ago
15 weeks 4 days ago
15 weeks 5 days ago
16 weeks 3 days ago
22 weeks 2 days ago