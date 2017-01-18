Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 24th of January 2017 05:12:48 PM

Filed under

The ISOs are fully updated and numerous bugs were resolved. These editions do deserve their naming: they are incredibly solid!

The localized Dutch version is available for download as are the 32-bit community editions. The other community editions and localized editions will follow later. I will post the release of those editions as soon as they are ready. I’ll leave the previous versions for download until then.