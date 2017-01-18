At Wordfence we see a huge range of infection types every day as we help our customers repair hacked websites. We also find new kinds of malware as we analyze the forensic data we gather from a range of sources. Our normal day involves turning that forensic data into firewall rules and scan signatures which we deploy to your Wordfence firewall and malware scan via our Threat Defense Feed.

Those rules and signatures are then used by Wordfence to protect your site against the newest attacks. Our Premium customers receive those rules in real-time and our free customers have a 30 day delay.