Security Leftovers
How to Keep Hackers out of Your Linux Machine Part 3: Your Questions Answered
Analysis: Methods and Monetization of a Botnet Attacking WordPress
At Wordfence we see a huge range of infection types every day as we help our customers repair hacked websites. We also find new kinds of malware as we analyze the forensic data we gather from a range of sources. Our normal day involves turning that forensic data into firewall rules and scan signatures which we deploy to your Wordfence firewall and malware scan via our Threat Defense Feed.
Those rules and signatures are then used by Wordfence to protect your site against the newest attacks. Our Premium customers receive those rules in real-time and our free customers have a 30 day delay.
systemd 228 Had A Local Root Exploit
Just in case any of you are running a slightly older Linux system that is still running systemd 228, it turns out there was a local root exploit in that version.
Headsup: systemd v228 local root exploit (CVE-2016-10156)
MalDuino — Open Source BadUSB
MalDuino is an Arduino-powered USB device which emulates a keyboard and has keystroke injection capabilities. It’s still in crowdfunding stage, but has already been fully backed, so we anticipate full production soon. In essence, it implements BadUSB attacks much like the widely known, having appeared on Mr. Robot, USB Rubber Ducky.
The flatpak security model, part 3 – The long game
