Red Hat News
The Morning Download: Red Hat Chief Expects Surge in Machine-Learning Adoption
The incorporation of machine learning as an element of software is about to soar, according to Jim Whitehurst, CEO of open-source software pioneer Red Hat Inc. Only about 1% of software developers currently employ machine learning in their work, he told CIO Journal. That percentage will rise to about one third of all developers during the next few years, Mr. Whitehurst predicted. As adoption rises, machine learning is likely to become integrated into common applications such as planners, and will accelerate the adoption of newer interfaces such as voice and facial recognition.
Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) Deploys Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Accelerate IT Modernization
Red Hat, Inc. (RHT), the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that the Schweizerische Bundesbahnen (SBB, Swiss Federal Railways), Switzerland’s national railways company, has deployed Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform as the cornerstone of its IT modernization program. With Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, SBB has created a scalable and more agile platform for its application development, and is delivering new services, including an updated mobile application, to better serve the millions of passengers who travel via SBB each year.
Red Hat Technologies Support TransUnion’s Migration to New IT Environment
TransUnion serves thousands of businesses and millions of consumers while linking more than 30 petabytes of data. Red Hat Enterprise Linux played a role in parts of TransUnion’s transformation, employing Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform (JBoss EAP), Red Hat JBoss Web Server and Red Hat Satellite, with the latter driving simplified automation and management of the new environment.
Red Hat adds dynamic storage provisioning
Red Hat has announced the general availability of Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.4, the latest version of its container application platform.
FCF Score Review for Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT)
Institutions Holding Steady in Their Positions of Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT)
ABR Of Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) At 1.47
