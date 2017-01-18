The incorporation of machine learning as an element of software is about to soar, according to Jim Whitehurst, CEO of open-source software pioneer Red Hat Inc. Only about 1% of software developers currently employ machine learning in their work, he told CIO Journal. That percentage will rise to about one third of all developers during the next few years, Mr. Whitehurst predicted. As adoption rises, machine learning is likely to become integrated into common applications such as planners, and will accelerate the adoption of newer interfaces such as voice and facial recognition.