Leftovers: Gaming
Virtual Programming are porting Arma: Cold War Assault and Frog Climbers to Linux
All three games are listed as being in "beta", but no word from VP about any of them as far as release dates are concerned. The only one they have confirmed elsewhere is Putty Squad which they mentioned a few times on Twitter. It seems they like to keep it quiet by noting it mainly on their website.
Kick Ass Commandos is absolutely nuts, violent and really damn fun
RUNNING WITH RIFLES updated with new vehicles and weapons
RUNNING WITH RIFLES [Official Site, Steam] is a fantastic top down army shooter and it has a major update featuring new weapons, vehicles and more.
It doesn't look like Homefront: The Revolution is going to come to Linux any time soon
Homefront: The Revolution for Linux was announced with Linux support in 2014 and to this day we still can't get any clear communication on the port.
I've done many posts on it now, but sadly even I will be sweeping this one under the rug after this article. This is mainly for anyone interested to know about the state of things for this game.
Wine Staging Devs Add Direct3D 11 Graphics Enhancements In the Last RC Build
The Wine Staging team continues to track the development of the upcoming Wine 2.0 software application for running Windows apps and games on Linux systems, and they released today the sixth, and probably the last Release Candidate (RC) build.
Based on last week's Wine 2.0 RC6 development release, Wine Staging 2.0 Release Candidate 6 introduces emulation of deferred rendering contexts, along with a bunch of various Direct3D 11 graphics enhancements and improvements to the reading of ole32 property storages.
