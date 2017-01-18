Leftovers: Software
-
SMPlayer 17.1 Features ‘Experimental Support’ for Chromecast
-
Support for Chromecast in SMPlayer 17.1
SMPlayer 17.1 features experimental support for Chromecast. Now you can send videos from SMPlayer to your Chromecast device, including local files from your computer and online streams such as TV channels or videos from sites like YouTube, Dailymotion, Vimeo, Vevo and many more.
-
How Node.js Is Transforming Today’s Enterprises
On today’s episode of The New Stack Makers, we sat down with NodeSource Solutions Architect Manager Joe Doyle and NodeSource Chief Technology Officer and co-founder Dan Shaw to hear more about how today’s enterprises are approaching working with Node.js. The interview was recorded at Node.js Interactive 2016, which took place in Austin, December 2016.
-
4 Configuration Management Tools for DevOps
In the past, maintaining technology infrastructure, deploying applications, and provisioning environments involved many manual, iterative tasks. But in today’s DevOps arena, true automation of these tasks has arrived. The benefits of automated configuration management range from time savings to elimination of human error.
Meanwhile, configuration management platforms and tools have converged directly with the world of open source. In fact, several of the very best tools are fully free and open source. From server orchestration to securely delivering high-availability applications, open source tools ranging from Chef to Puppet can bring organizations enormous efficiency boosts.
-
GPMDP Is A Feature-Packed Google Play Music Desktop Application
The application is built using Electron, so it's a wrapper for the Google Play Music web interface, with various desktop features added on top, like media keys support, tray/indicator and much more.
-
Netdata 1.5 Released With FreeBSD Support, New Plugins
Netdata, for the uninitiated, is a distributed real-time performance and health monitoring suite. Netdata can be used for monitoring server performance/health as well as VMs, IoT devices, and more in a "fast and efficient" manner. Netdata 1.5 has been released as a big update to this open-source tool.
-
Firefox Gets Better Video Gaming and Warns of Non-Secure Websites
Today’s release of Firefox includes various features for developers and users that enable a richer and safer experience on the web.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Leftovers: Software
Leftovers: Gaming
Red Hat News
Recent comments
5 days 21 hours ago
8 weeks 3 days ago
8 weeks 6 days ago
12 weeks 1 day ago
14 weeks 12 hours ago
15 weeks 4 days ago
15 weeks 4 days ago
15 weeks 5 days ago
16 weeks 3 days ago
22 weeks 2 days ago