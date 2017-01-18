Android Leftovers
-
Google Is Taking on Microsoft's Windows Cash Cow, and the Stakes Are High
The PC market is about to be flooded with Chromebooks that can run Android apps. Android's popularity and other factors make this a big threat to Microsoft's Windows business.
-
Android fans can now try CyanogenMod’s successor, LineageOS
Over the past eight years, Steve Kondik’s CyanogenMod grew quickly to become the most popular custom ROM for Android devices, thanks to its top-notch performance and clever features.
Sadly, it went under at the end of 2016 following a rift with its associated commercial venture, Cyanogen Inc. That dealt a blow to the community that grew around the innovative Android fork, but the team behind CyanogenMod promised to continue its open source initiative with what it called LineageOS.
-
The first official Lineage OS builds are up, starting with the Nexus 6P and 5X with more on the way
A few days ago, Lineage OS announced that new builds of its custom ROM would be released during the weekend and it has kept its word. On Sunday night, the team started uploading builds for a few devices, picking up where CyanogenMod had left off.
So far, there are builds for the Nexus 6P (angler), Nexus 5X (bullhead), Moto G4 and G4 Plus (athene), Nextbit Robin (ether), and Xiaomi Redmi 1S (armani), but more are coming along. The builds are called lineage, instead of cm, and tagged with the same build number system as CyanogenMod's (14.1 stands for Nougat 7.1 and 13.0 stands for Marshmallow 6.0). Some builds are labeled as "experimental," these should be flashable on top of CM13 or CM14.1 builds for those who don't want to wipe clean and get started again.
-
How to set up Kodi on NVIDIA Shield Android TV
-
Android Pattern Lock might be vulnerable to (very determined) thieves [Ed: Again, highly misleading headline; requires taking secret footage of person unlocking the phone]
-
Don't use Android pattern lock to protect secrets, researchers warn
-
Nokia Android phone release date, price and specifications | Nokia 6, Nokia 8, Nokia P1 rumours: Nokia P1 with Snapdragon 835 tipped for MWC
-
