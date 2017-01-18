Tizen on More Phones
Next Tizen smartphone could be Samsung SM-Z250F running Tizen 3.0 ?
Samsung have released several Tizen-based smartphones over the last few years, the Samsung Z1, Z2 and Z3, promising more to come during 2017, and it looks like they are getting ready to keep that promise.
Do you need new features for your Samsung Z1 ? Upgrade to Tizen 2.4 now!
Do you own a Samsung Z1 mobile and also like the sound of new and useful features coming to it? Well, if your smartphone is on Tizen 2.3 software then all you need to do is update to version Tizen 2.4.x. Samsung released their 2.4 Tizen Operating System (OS) final software update via OTA on 5th February 2016 in India & 22nd February in Bangladesh and later this month to many other countries. A lot of new and exciting features and apps are available after updating.
