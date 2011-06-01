The best open source software 2017
The term ‘open source’ refers to software whose source code is freely available to download, edit, use and share. There are different types of open source license, which give users different degrees of freedom, but the main aim of open source is to encourage collaboration.
Open source software has lots of advantages over other ‘free’ options you’ll come across – even if you’re not a developer yourself. It’s usually maintained by a community and updated frequently to patch vulnerabilities or squish bugs as soon as they’re identified; there are no restrictions on commercial use, so you can happily use it for your home business; and the ability to edit the source means there’s often a wealth of user-created plugins available to download.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Wine 2.0
BlankOn Linux explained
Hi guys, welcome to the 15th segment of "Introduction with Linux Distro". We have made quite a few introductions from the start of this website, every segment has something unique to itself. So this time we will be having a Linux distribution which have pure philosophy and creativity, as our guest. Let's get to know more about BlankOn Linux.
today's leftovers
FOSS in the European Union
Recent comments
6 days 1 hour ago
8 weeks 3 days ago
8 weeks 6 days ago
12 weeks 2 days ago
14 weeks 15 hours ago
15 weeks 4 days ago
15 weeks 4 days ago
15 weeks 6 days ago
16 weeks 3 days ago
22 weeks 2 days ago