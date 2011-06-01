Language Selection

  • Linux Top 3: Arch Anywhere, Bitkey and Vinux

    Arch Linux is a powerful rolling Linux distribution, that hasn't always been particularly easy for new users to install and deploy. The goal of the Arch Anywhere system is to provide new and old users with the ability to install a fully custom Arch Linux system in minutes.

  • Arch Linux Preparing To Deprecate i686 Support

    Arch Linux is moving ahead with preparing to deprecate i686 (x86 32-bit) support in their distribution.

    Due to declining usage of Arch Linux i686, they will be phasing out official support for the architecture. Next month's ISO spin will be the last for offering a 32-bit Arch Linux install. Following that will be a nine month deprecation period where i686 packages will still see updates.

  • News draft for i686 deprecation

    Finally found some time to write a draft for news post on i686. Here it is:

    Title: i686 is dead, long live i686

    Due to the decreasing popularity of i686 among the developers and the community, we have decided to phase out the support of this architecture.

    The decision means that February ISO will be the last that allows to install 32 bit Arch Linux. The next 9 months are deprecation period, during which i686 will be still receiving upgraded packages. Starting from November 2017, packaging and repository tools will no longer require that from maintainers, effectively making i686 unsupported.

    However, as there is still some interest in keeping i686 alive, we would like to encourage the community to make it happen with our guidance. Depending on the demand, an official channel and mailing list will be created for second tier architectures.

»

More in Tux Machines

Wine 2.0

  • Wine Announcement
    The Wine team is proud to announce that the stable release Wine 2.0 is now available.
  • Wine 2.0 is now officially available
    I just got the announce email from the Wine team that Wine 2.0 is now officially available. It's an absolutely massive release! For those sticking with development builds, you obviously won't really see a difference, but for those sticking to stable releases it's huge.
  • Wine 2.0 Makes Its Debut
    Wine 2.0 is now officially available. Wine 2.0 is the first release from WineHQ under their new time-based (annual) release cadence, following the Wine 1.9 development series. Wine 2.0 has many new features including GStreamer 1.0 support, Direct3D 9/11 improvements, X11 improvements, Direct2D enhancements, better support for many different Windows games, support for Microsoft Office 2013, and thousands of other changes in total.
  • Wine 2.0 Released, Supports Microsoft Office 2013
    A brand new stable release of Wine, the Windows compatibility programme, is now available to download. Wine 2.0 — yes, 2.0 — follows more than a year of development effort and marks the start of a new timed-based release cadence.

BlankOn Linux explained

Hi guys, welcome to the 15th segment of "Introduction with Linux Distro". We have made quite a few introductions from the start of this website, every segment has something unique to itself. So this time we will be having a Linux distribution which have pure philosophy and creativity, as our guest. Let's get to know more about BlankOn Linux. Read more

today's leftovers

FOSS in the European Union

  • Competition authorities first to implement DMS services
    The DRS are published as open source software using the European Union’s open source software licence EUPL, and are available on Joinup. The software provides connectors for most commonly-used document management systems, and includes scripts to create a database to implement the connecting web services.
  • Czech Republic is at the forefront of an open data international project
    With the beginning of the new year, an international project “Open crowdsourcing data related to the quality of service of high-speed Internet” was launched, which aims to encourage the development of open data in the user’s measurement of high-speed Internet.

