Arch Linux News
-
Linux Top 3: Arch Anywhere, Bitkey and Vinux
Arch Linux is a powerful rolling Linux distribution, that hasn't always been particularly easy for new users to install and deploy. The goal of the Arch Anywhere system is to provide new and old users with the ability to install a fully custom Arch Linux system in minutes.
-
Arch Linux Preparing To Deprecate i686 Support
Arch Linux is moving ahead with preparing to deprecate i686 (x86 32-bit) support in their distribution.
Due to declining usage of Arch Linux i686, they will be phasing out official support for the architecture. Next month's ISO spin will be the last for offering a 32-bit Arch Linux install. Following that will be a nine month deprecation period where i686 packages will still see updates.
-
News draft for i686 deprecation
Finally found some time to write a draft for news post on i686. Here it is:
Title: i686 is dead, long live i686
Due to the decreasing popularity of i686 among the developers and the community, we have decided to phase out the support of this architecture.
The decision means that February ISO will be the last that allows to install 32 bit Arch Linux. The next 9 months are deprecation period, during which i686 will be still receiving upgraded packages. Starting from November 2017, packaging and repository tools will no longer require that from maintainers, effectively making i686 unsupported.
However, as there is still some interest in keeping i686 alive, we would like to encourage the community to make it happen with our guidance. Depending on the demand, an official channel and mailing list will be created for second tier architectures.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Wine 2.0
BlankOn Linux explained
Hi guys, welcome to the 15th segment of "Introduction with Linux Distro". We have made quite a few introductions from the start of this website, every segment has something unique to itself. So this time we will be having a Linux distribution which have pure philosophy and creativity, as our guest. Let's get to know more about BlankOn Linux.
today's leftovers
FOSS in the European Union
Recent comments
6 days 1 hour ago
8 weeks 3 days ago
8 weeks 6 days ago
12 weeks 2 days ago
14 weeks 15 hours ago
15 weeks 4 days ago
15 weeks 4 days ago
15 weeks 6 days ago
16 weeks 3 days ago
22 weeks 2 days ago