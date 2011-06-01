today's leftovers
“Ubuntu Tutorials” Launched By Canonical, Here’s How To Download All Content
Here’s another great news. You can also work offline by taking all your tutorials with you. Canonical has used snap technology to build a tutorial snap.
Cloud Native Computing Foundation Hosts Linkerd Open Source Project
When The Linux Foundation announced the Cloud Native Computing Foundation in 2015, its members already represented some of the most powerful technology and open source leaders around. Right out of the gate, members included AT&T, Box, Cisco, Cloud Foundry Foundation, CoreOS, Cycle Computing, Docker, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Google, Huawei, IBM, Intel, Joyent, Kismatic, Mesosphere, Red Hat, Switch SUPERNAP, Twitter, Univa, VMware and Weaveworks.
Sneak Peek: Endless Code and Endless Mission Computers
One of my clients that I have been working with is Endless based in San Francisco. They are building a phenomenal set of computers and an Open Source platform that teaches people how to code.
openSUSE Leap 42.2 installation on HP Stream 11
Mesa now has a patch to enable a shader cache for radeonsi (AMD)
This will probably be to the delight of many AMD graphics card owners who use the open source Mesa graphics drivers: A patch has been sent into the Mesa-dev mailing list for radeonsi to 'Add disk shader cache'.
Microsoft announces new DirectX Shader Compiler that's open source
It must be a bit chilly in hell today, as Microsoft have announced a new DirectX Shader Compiler and it's open source.
Wine 2.0
BlankOn Linux explained
Hi guys, welcome to the 15th segment of "Introduction with Linux Distro". We have made quite a few introductions from the start of this website, every segment has something unique to itself. So this time we will be having a Linux distribution which have pure philosophy and creativity, as our guest. Let's get to know more about BlankOn Linux.
today's leftovers
FOSS in the European Union
