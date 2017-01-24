Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Today in Techrights

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 25th of January 2017 01:46:18 AM Filed under
News
»

More in Tux Machines

Containers: Resin.IO and Platform9

  • Resin.IO puts Linux and containers to work for IoT
    Resin.IO is working to make the use of containers and microservices useful tools to developers of Linux-based Internet of Things (IoT) applications. CEO Alexandros Marinos said the company has been working for three years to make mainstream containers attractive to developers of embedded workloads, such as those found in IoT applications. The company calls this the "Industrial Internet."
  • Platform9 Unveils Open Source Serverless Computing Framework
    Serverless computing is rapidly emerging as one of the favorite ways developers programmatically invoke cloud infrastructure. Instead of having to be aware of how their applications are consuming IT infrastructure, a serverless computing framework employs an event-driven architecture to make additional infrastructure resources available in real time as an application scales up and down. Today, Platform9 launched Fission, an open source implementation of a serverless computing framework based on the Kubernetes container orchestration engine originally developed by Google.

Wine 2.0

  • Wine Announcement
    The Wine team is proud to announce that the stable release Wine 2.0 is now available.
  • Wine 2.0 is now officially available
    I just got the announce email from the Wine team that Wine 2.0 is now officially available. It's an absolutely massive release! For those sticking with development builds, you obviously won't really see a difference, but for those sticking to stable releases it's huge.
  • Wine 2.0 Makes Its Debut
    Wine 2.0 is now officially available. Wine 2.0 is the first release from WineHQ under their new time-based (annual) release cadence, following the Wine 1.9 development series. Wine 2.0 has many new features including GStreamer 1.0 support, Direct3D 9/11 improvements, X11 improvements, Direct2D enhancements, better support for many different Windows games, support for Microsoft Office 2013, and thousands of other changes in total.
  • Wine 2.0 Released, Supports Microsoft Office 2013
    A brand new stable release of Wine, the Windows compatibility programme, is now available to download. Wine 2.0 — yes, 2.0 — follows more than a year of development effort and marks the start of a new timed-based release cadence.

BlankOn Linux explained

Hi guys, welcome to the 15th segment of "Introduction with Linux Distro". We have made quite a few introductions from the start of this website, every segment has something unique to itself. So this time we will be having a Linux distribution which have pure philosophy and creativity, as our guest. Let's get to know more about BlankOn Linux. Read more

today's leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6