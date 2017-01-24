Containers: Resin.IO and Platform9 Resin.IO puts Linux and containers to work for IoT Resin.IO is working to make the use of containers and microservices useful tools to developers of Linux-based Internet of Things (IoT) applications. CEO Alexandros Marinos said the company has been working for three years to make mainstream containers attractive to developers of embedded workloads, such as those found in IoT applications. The company calls this the "Industrial Internet."

Platform9 Unveils Open Source Serverless Computing Framework Serverless computing is rapidly emerging as one of the favorite ways developers programmatically invoke cloud infrastructure. Instead of having to be aware of how their applications are consuming IT infrastructure, a serverless computing framework employs an event-driven architecture to make additional infrastructure resources available in real time as an application scales up and down. Today, Platform9 launched Fission, an open source implementation of a serverless computing framework based on the Kubernetes container orchestration engine originally developed by Google.

Wine 2.0 Makes Its Debut Wine 2.0 is now officially available. Wine 2.0 is the first release from WineHQ under their new time-based (annual) release cadence, following the Wine 1.9 development series. Wine 2.0 has many new features including GStreamer 1.0 support, Direct3D 9/11 improvements, X11 improvements, Direct2D enhancements, better support for many different Windows games, support for Microsoft Office 2013, and thousands of other changes in total.

