SolydXK Linux OS Gets First ISO Respins for 2017, Raspberry Pi Build Also Out

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 25th of January 2017 11:10:25 AM
Linux

The developers of the SolydXK (SolydX with the Xfce desktop environment and SolydK with the KDE desktop) GNU/Linux distribution are announcing the immediate availability of new ISO respins.

SparkyLinux 4.5.3 Rescue Edition Implements New Redo Backup and Recovery Tool

The developers of the Debian-based SparkyLinux operating system are announcing today the general availability of SparkyLinux 4.5.3 Rescue Edition, which brings a new and exciting tool. Read more

New Tor Security Updates Patch DoS Bug That Let Attackers Crash Relays, Clients

Two new Tor security updates have been published recently, stable version 2.9.9.9 and development release 0.3.0.2 Alpha, patching a few important vulnerabilities discovered lately. Read more

Containers: Resin.IO and Platform9

  • Resin.IO puts Linux and containers to work for IoT
    Resin.IO is working to make the use of containers and microservices useful tools to developers of Linux-based Internet of Things (IoT) applications. CEO Alexandros Marinos said the company has been working for three years to make mainstream containers attractive to developers of embedded workloads, such as those found in IoT applications. The company calls this the "Industrial Internet."
  • Platform9 Unveils Open Source Serverless Computing Framework
    Serverless computing is rapidly emerging as one of the favorite ways developers programmatically invoke cloud infrastructure. Instead of having to be aware of how their applications are consuming IT infrastructure, a serverless computing framework employs an event-driven architecture to make additional infrastructure resources available in real time as an application scales up and down. Today, Platform9 launched Fission, an open source implementation of a serverless computing framework based on the Kubernetes container orchestration engine originally developed by Google.

Wine 2.0

  • Wine Announcement
    The Wine team is proud to announce that the stable release Wine 2.0 is now available.
  • Wine 2.0 is now officially available
    I just got the announce email from the Wine team that Wine 2.0 is now officially available. It's an absolutely massive release! For those sticking with development builds, you obviously won't really see a difference, but for those sticking to stable releases it's huge.
  • Wine 2.0 Makes Its Debut
    Wine 2.0 is now officially available. Wine 2.0 is the first release from WineHQ under their new time-based (annual) release cadence, following the Wine 1.9 development series. Wine 2.0 has many new features including GStreamer 1.0 support, Direct3D 9/11 improvements, X11 improvements, Direct2D enhancements, better support for many different Windows games, support for Microsoft Office 2013, and thousands of other changes in total.
  • Wine 2.0 Released, Supports Microsoft Office 2013
    A brand new stable release of Wine, the Windows compatibility programme, is now available to download. Wine 2.0 — yes, 2.0 — follows more than a year of development effort and marks the start of a new timed-based release cadence.

