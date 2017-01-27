OSS Leftovers
Who's Responsible If An Open Source Software Powered Self-Driving Vehicle Kills Someone?
Hotz recently wrote in an email that “It's not my code, I did not release it” and that Comma.ai Inc. “released and maintains it.” Comma.ai Inc. includes the disclaimer, ““THIS IS ALPHA QUALITY SOFTWARE FOR RESEARCH PURPOSES ONLY. THIS IS NOT A PRODUCT. YOU ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR COMPLYING WITH LOCAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. NO WARRANTY EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED.” Hotz is technically protected by the standard MIT open source license.
gbgcpp
Another interesting weeks has passed by. We held our first Gothenburg C++ meetup with a nice turn up. We met at the Pelagicore offices in Gothenburg (thanks for the fika) and decided on a format, the cadence and future topics for the group. If you want a primer in C++ and Qt in the next few months, make sure to join us! All the details are on the gbgcpp meetup page. For those of you not based in Gothenburg, there is a Sweden C++ group based in Stockholm.
There's One Week Until FOSDEM 2017
Next week is the annual Free Open-Source Developers' European Meeting (FOSDEM) taking place in Brussels, Belgium.
Open source challenges reduce menu choices in Docker data storage
I don't think the decision that we made indicts the whole industry. There's a lot of momentum around Docker itself; Kubernetes is going crazy right now. There's definitely lots and lots of uptake. But I still think it's going to be tough for people to make significant money with open source software, because the difference between usage and revenue right now for everybody is a huge gap.
The hackers religion of open source: A manifesto (kind of)
Technology can be seen as a religious experience. Tim Bradshaw from the Financial Times, in an interview with Founders Fund compared the first VR experience with discovering faith: “You either have that experience and you believe in God, and you then feel so strongly about it you want to convince other people that their life would be improved by having God in it.”
AI’s open source model is closed, inadequate, and outdated
Learn How to Bash: Using the Windows Subsystem for Linux
The Clarey Test on Richard Stallman
Richard Stillman is one of the few lucky people to score a perfect score on The Clarey Test.
Linux Foundation Executive Director's Statement on Immigration Ban
The Linux operating system underlies nearly every piece of technology in modern life, from phones to satellites to web searches to your car. For the Linux Foundation, openness is both a part of our core principles and also a matter of practicality. Linux, the largest cooperatively developed software project in history, is created by thousands of people from around the world and made available to anyone to use for free. The Linux Foundation also hosts dozens of other open source projects covering security, networking, cloud, automotive, blockchain and other areas. Last year, the Linux Foundation hosted over 20,000 people from 85 countries at more than 150 events. Open source is a fundamentally global activity but America has always served as the hub for innovation and collaboration. Linux’s creator, Linux Foundation Fellow Linus Torvalds, immigrated to America from Finland and became a citizen. The Administration's policy on immigration restrictions is antithetical to the values of openness and community that have enabled open source to succeed. I oppose the immigration ban.
Linux 4.10-rc6
So this week seemed very calm, and rc6 looked like it was going to be a nice tiny release. Just like I want it. ... and then Friday happened, and the small and calm release candidate somehow blew up to not be all that small after all. Oh well. It's not like this is a new pattern - people end up pushing me their work for the week on Friday, and that's been going on for a few years by now, and I've mentioned it before. It was just even more noticeable than usual. Also: Linus Torvalds Outs Linux Kernel 4.10 Release Candidate 6, the Biggest So Far Linux 4.10-rc6 Released, Now Codenamed The "Fearless Coyote" Linus Torvalds says Linux 4.10 just 'blew up' as rc6 bloats
Arch Linux-Based BlackArch Penetration Testing Distribution Gets 20 New Tools
A new set of installation mediums of the open-source, Arch Linux-based BlackArch penetration testing and ethical hacking GNU/Linux distribution arrived on January 28, 2017.
Hardened Tor Browser 7.0 Enters Development, Uses Tor 0.3 and Firefox 45.7.0 ESR
The Tor Project announced earlier this week the release of Tor Browser 6.5 as the newest stable version of the open-source and hardened web browser that utilizes the latest Tor technologies to keep your online presence anonymous at all times.
